Lawrence Scott "Larry" Miller, son of Ralph "Bruzz" (deceased) and Arline Miller of Grapeville, Pa., passed away suddenly in his Marydel home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. A private family viewing was held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service is being planned for a future date.In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Miller. In addition to his mother, Arline; Larry is survived by his wife, Donelle; and five children, Lacey Miller and fiancé Jeff Crockett and Danielle Miller and fiancé Justin Stokes, all from Delaware, and Brandy (Mark) Lockwood, Wendel, Pa., Misty (Michael) Reynolds, Grovetown, Ga., Joshua (Adrienne) Leonard, Grapeville, Pa. Larry is also survived by his brothers, Jeff (Toni) Miller, Greensburg, Pa., Ralph "Buzzy" Miller and Tim Miller, Grapeville, Pa.; grandchildren, Jason Eyster, Gaige Grossnickle, Kylie (Donnie) Immel, Kelsey Lockwood, Zackary Reynolds, Baylee Reynolds, Rachel Leonard, Samuel Leonard, Bethany Leonard, Bradley Leonard; great-granddaughter, Kaedence Immel; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Larry recently retired from Clean Earth of New Castle following a long and satisfying career that he loved. A kind, unselfish, and fun-loving man, Larry lived to make people happy and to care for others. His legacy is one of hard work, sensitivity, gentleness, and a deep love for his family and loved ones. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 9, 2019

