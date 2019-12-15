DOVER - Lawrence W. Mallery, Jr. passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Mallery was born Jan. 15, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to the late Lawrence W. Mallery, Sr. and Helen Lydia Ely Mallery.
He served in the United States Army for 24 years retiring as 1st Sgt. and was a Vietnam War Veteran. After the service he worked for Halls Buick and Pontiac in Smyrna as an auto mechanic. The worked Civil Service as a vehicle maintenance, loading airplane equipment at DAFB retiring in 1995. Mr. Mallery also worked for ten years as a crossing guard at Riley Brown School and was fondly known as "Mr. Larry". He enjoyed making wooden toys and going to Spence's Sale. Mr. Mallery was a very friendly person. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and was loved by many in the community.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sons, Dennis R. and Roger K. Mallery; brother, Allen; and sister, Helen Bowers.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia of Dover; son, Lawrence Mallery, Sr. and his wife Rose of Frederica; daughter, Michele Spaulding of Newark; brothers, John K. Mallery and his wife Sandy of Hyndman, Pa., Robert G. Mallery of Oldtown, Md. and David Mallery and his wife Marilyn of Haymarket, Va.; sisters, Edith Abbott of Cumberland, Md., Aileen Rader and her husband Jim of Parkersburg, W.Va., Betty Adams and her husband Bill of Barboursville, W.Va. and Ann Wolfe and her husband Charles of Tunnelton, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Sandra Mallery of Hagerstown, Md.; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
