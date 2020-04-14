Lee Roy "Pop" Steelman, on Friday April 10, 2020, Pop passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was 87 years young.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Elsie Steelman; two wives, Stella and Rose; and a sister, Dorothy.
He served in the Army during the Korean War. Lee was a master upholsterer for over 60 years when he closed his business Steelman and Son at the age of 74. He was a patient mentor and a gentle man with a giving heart. Pop and Stella loved traveling the country in their camper with their grandson Marc in tow. He also enjoyed line dancing, going to the slots, watching tv, eating his ice-cream and his Misty Blue 120 cigarettes.
Pop is survived by he and Stella's only son, Bob Bower and his companion Elaine Noll of Lincoln; two grandsons, Marc Bower and wife Terri of Lincoln, Matthew Bower and his companion Allison of Millsboro; five great grandchildren, Amber and fiancé Sean, Chase Robert, Hayden, Collin, and Maddie; dear friend, Mike Rivera; Casie Calhoun and her family; and we cannot forget Abby his cat.
We very much want to honor Lee's life and together share our appreciation of his contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Lee's family and friends, services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in Lee's name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 14, 2020