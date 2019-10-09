Lee Roy Tibbett (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Roy Tibbett.
Service Information
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE
19720
(302)-328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLAYTON - Lee Roy Tibbett, Jr. "Mike" passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, Del. A second visitation will be held the following morning, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, Del.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
To view full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL
HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.