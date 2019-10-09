CLAYTON - Lee Roy Tibbett, Jr. "Mike" passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, Del. A second visitation will be held the following morning, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, Del.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
To view full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL
HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 9, 2019