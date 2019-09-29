Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Russell Reed. View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Fleischauer Funeral Home 48 West Market Street Greenwood , DE View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 1:00 PM Fleischauer Funeral Home 48 West Market Street Greenwood , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - Lee Russell Reed passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 13, 1926 in Greenwood, the son of the late Harry White Reed and Phoebe Young Reed.

He was married to Dolores Day Bullock Reed and they made their home in Greenwood.

He was a devoted farmer and family man; tending to the lands that have been in his family for generations. In later years, he became a custodian with Woodbridge school district. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed bird, dove and coon hunting. He was also a Baltimore Orioles fan.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores Day Bullock Reed of Greenwood; four children, Robert Reed and his wife Stella of Greenwood, Shirley Cordrey and her husband Michael of Greenwood, John Reed and his wife Wanda of Georgetown, and Ronald Reed of Greenwood; six grandchildren; Shelby Reed, Michelle Messick, Sherry Feltz, Jennifer Reed, John Reed, Jr. and Robert "R.C." Cordrey; and seven great grandchildren; Rowan Cordrey, Cole Reed, Braedon Reed Trent Reed Dominick Reed, L.J. Reed and Michael Messick. The family is grateful for the love and care of Vitas Hospice and his caregiver Beatrice Briggs.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Lee Reed, Jr. and seven siblings, Crin

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday. Oct. 1, 2019 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Burial will follow at Bloomery Cemetery in Smithville. The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 1:00.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Greenwood Vol. Fire Company, Post Office Box 1, Greenwood, DE 19950.

Share memories with the family at





