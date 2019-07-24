Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Whatcoat United Methodist Church 16 N. Main St. Camden , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON - LeeAnn Hope Webb Pritchett went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019.

LeeAnn was born in Dover on Feb., 13, 1976 to Thomas and Katherine Webb of Hazlettville. She dearly loved her many years as a Para Professional at Lake Forest North Elementary School. Along with her husband Marvin she was a proud member of the Law Dogs Law Enforcement Motorcycle club. She had a great love for the Lord and was very active as a youth group coordinator and also ran the day care for Sunday services at Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Camden. She was devoted to her children and as a result was active in the Westville 4-H club and as a past leader in the local Girl Scout chapter. LeeAnn loved working with children and they all loved her. LeeAnn had a loving and caring heart. If she knew you needed something, she would do all she could to help. She was a lovely person inside and out. All who knew her loved her. She will be sorelymissed by her family and her community.

As well as her parents, LeeAnn is survived by her husband of 24 years, Marvin E. Pritchett; her in-laws, Robert E. and Rose Pritchett, of Felton; her children, Patricia Pritchett (Tyler) Erickson of Hahira, Ga., David and Samantha Pritchett of Felton; a brother-in-law, Bobby (Amy) Pritchett; her siblings, William (Ruthann) Webb, Katherine (Katie) Warnick, Michelle (Calen) Gilbert; nephews and nieces, Nathan Woodhall, Dwight Shelby (Kayla) Roland, Shawn (Jillian) Warnick, Travis (Kyliemae) Webb, Bradley, Rebecca, and Grace Warnick, Megan and Rebecca Webb, Hannah, Colton, and McKayla Gilbert; as well as ten grand nieces and nephews.

LeeAnn always mentioned that she would like to have a Memorial Bench placed at her gravesite and the family would gratefully accept any donations towards request.

A viewing will be held on Thursday evening July 25, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday July 26, 2019 at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 16 N. Main St. Camden. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.

Online condolences may be sent to





FELTON - LeeAnn Hope Webb Pritchett went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019.LeeAnn was born in Dover on Feb., 13, 1976 to Thomas and Katherine Webb of Hazlettville. She dearly loved her many years as a Para Professional at Lake Forest North Elementary School. Along with her husband Marvin she was a proud member of the Law Dogs Law Enforcement Motorcycle club. She had a great love for the Lord and was very active as a youth group coordinator and also ran the day care for Sunday services at Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Camden. She was devoted to her children and as a result was active in the Westville 4-H club and as a past leader in the local Girl Scout chapter. LeeAnn loved working with children and they all loved her. LeeAnn had a loving and caring heart. If she knew you needed something, she would do all she could to help. She was a lovely person inside and out. All who knew her loved her. She will be sorelymissed by her family and her community.As well as her parents, LeeAnn is survived by her husband of 24 years, Marvin E. Pritchett; her in-laws, Robert E. and Rose Pritchett, of Felton; her children, Patricia Pritchett (Tyler) Erickson of Hahira, Ga., David and Samantha Pritchett of Felton; a brother-in-law, Bobby (Amy) Pritchett; her siblings, William (Ruthann) Webb, Katherine (Katie) Warnick, Michelle (Calen) Gilbert; nephews and nieces, Nathan Woodhall, Dwight Shelby (Kayla) Roland, Shawn (Jillian) Warnick, Travis (Kyliemae) Webb, Bradley, Rebecca, and Grace Warnick, Megan and Rebecca Webb, Hannah, Colton, and McKayla Gilbert; as well as ten grand nieces and nephews.LeeAnn always mentioned that she would like to have a Memorial Bench placed at her gravesite and the family would gratefully accept any donations towards request.A viewing will be held on Thursday evening July 25, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday July 26, 2019 at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 16 N. Main St. Camden. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close