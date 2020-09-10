Legertha RebeccaHudsonDOVER - Born in Starke, FL on February 12, 1931; departed this life on August 31, 2020.Service of Celebration will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd. Dover, DE 19901. Attendance is by invitation only. A public viewing will be held 4-5 pm, with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, the wearing of masks and the practice of physical distancing will be enforced. Interment will be Monday, September 14 at 11 am in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.(302) 526-4662