Leilani M. Wall 'Lani'
After a short illness with multiple diagnoses, Leilani M. Wall "Lani", suffered a massive stroke on the night of August 21, 2020. In the early morning hours of Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the company of her husband Bob, she died. It was a peaceful death without suffering.
Lani was the daughter of William Wade Mayo and Lauretta Georgiades Mayo. After her father died at Dover Air Force Base, the family settled in Dover. They were active in the Catholic Church on base. Her mother led the youth guitar choir, and Lani was the lead guitar and vocalist for the folk Mass. Lani was as accomplished musician and writer her entire life. She enjoyed traveling especially to the United Kingdom, she and her husband had a fantastic cruise in the Inside Passage to Alaska.
After graduating from the Katherine Gibbs School in Manhattan, Lani had a career as an office professional. She retired after 32 years from the Department of Natural Resources.
Lani married Bob Wall in 1971, they raised three children, Michael B. Wall of Lacey, Washington, Katrina Lore and her husband Chris and Carrie Wall all of Marietta, Georgia. Her two surviving siblings are Geri Bollinger of Desoto, Texas and Patti Baker of Southfield, Michigan, and she will be missed by her pet cockatoo "Justin".
She will be sorely missed by our many relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 523 S. State Street, Dover, Del. Due to COVID-19 seating will be limited, social distancing and masks are required.
The service will be available online at Christchurch.org
, click "I can't make it to church" then click live stream.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing 684 Forest Street, Dover, DE 19904 or Kent Sussex Industries, 301 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com