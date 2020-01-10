Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Lena May Slaughter was called home on Jan. 6, 2020. Born on May 25, 1937 to George and Edna (Pinkind) Irons, Lena grew up on Woodland Beach the fourth of seven children: June, Howard (Buddy), William (Dicky), Harold (Jitter), Lena, Lilian, and Kathleen (Shoey). She was preceded in death by her siblings with the exception of June, who resides in Dover.

Lena married Ray Slaughter of Smyrna (Woodlawn Farms) in Nov. 1955. They remained married until his death on her 80th birthday. They began their family on Woodland Beach before moving to High Street in Smyrna. After their fifth child was born in 1968, they moved to Dover into the home in which they raised their family and lived until their passing.

Lena worked at Capital School District for many years, but her primary occupation – and primary joy – was her family. She is survived by her daughters, Pennie (Tim) of Dover and BJ (Roger) of D'Iberville, Miss.; her step-daughter, Sherry (Don) of Wilmington; and her sons, Robin (Stacey) of Harrington, Barry of Dover, and Jon of Elkton, Md. Her legacy is her children, her 12 grandchildren for whom she was much more than a Mommom, her many great grandchildren, and everyone she touched with her generosity and compassion. Her home was open to anyone who needed a meal, a roof, or a friend.

A remembrance service will be held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Trader Funeral Home on Lotus Street in Dover to honor Lena and celebrate her life. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. with remembrances beginning at 12:30 p.m. All are invited to speak. A reception will follow at the home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local area food bank, homeless shelter, or veteran's charity to continue the ripple of her compassion.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





