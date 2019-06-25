Dover - Lenore E. Waite passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover.
There will be a public Eastern Star memorial service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904. There will be a Viewing from 10 to 12 p.m., with the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 12 p.m., at the church. To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 25, 2019