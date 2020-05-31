Leo Lewis Leyanna
Leo Lewis Leyanna left this world on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Bayhealth Kent General Hospital after fighting an incredible battle with Covid-19.
Leo was a was a doting husband, showing unconditional love to his wife for 47 years, and never did anything without her right by his side. He was a loving father, and always cared for others more than himself, as was evident in the way he cared for his wife and family. Leo was an incredibly hard worker and provider, who was still faithfully employed by Burris Logistics for the last 45 years. Leo was extremely funny and loved a good joke, enjoyed fishing, loved going to auctions and finding great deals and spending time with his family. His presence was always known by his laughter, and everyone around him soaked up his joy. The words below indicate the thoughts of his sons:
Hard working men are hard to find, For this is known to be true. But this father held the ties that bind, And our familyâ€™s hearts are blue. He never looked for any praise, But taught hard work to the boys he raised. He knew how to make a dollar last, And we saw the weight of the world in the shadow that he cast. He never stopped, he never quit; He worked, he loved, always full of wit. Our patriarch, our father dear, We couldnâ€™t be there when his time was near. A virus took our heart away, Oh how we wish he could have stayed. His boys will never be the same, But he taught them the meaning of the Leyanna name. (poem written by Tara Turcotte-Leyanna)
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Leo William and Evelyn Delilah (Fortney) Leyanna; brothers, Richard Hammond-Casterline, William Casterline, Charles Casterline, and John Robert Leyanna; sistersk Delilah Casterline, Florence Fortney, Elma Hammond, and Margaret Leyanna.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda Johnson Leyanna; son, Leo Lewis Leyanna Jr., and daughter in law, Eden; son, Timothy Leyanna and daughter in law Tara; daughter, Jennifer Leyanna; grandchildren, Austin Leyanna, Ella Leyanna, Samantha Leyanna, Natalie Dehorty, Katelynn Brown, Connor Brown and Briannah Rothermel; sisters, Lucille Ortiz and Linda Thompson; brother James Leyanna; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are made by Pippin Funeral Home.



Published in Delaware State News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We send our deepest and heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your dear Leo and pray that you find peace in knowing he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. George and Sandy Simmons
Sandy Simmons
Classmate
May 30, 2020
Linda,my heart is breaking for you and your family . Praying for your comfort and peace .. thinking of you
Toni McCready Quillen
Classmate
May 30, 2020
Sorry for your loss and your family's loss. May god bless you
Robin Gehrmann
May 30, 2020
Hat wonderful gentleman. Please accept our deepest condolences. Love and prayers.
Suzanne Collison
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Linda and family, My deepest condolences to you all. I am so sad at the passing of Leo. One of the nicest men I know. I hope you will find peace and comfort as Leo did when God greeted him in Heaven. Best regards, Jane Jarrell Towers
Jane Towers
Classmate
May 29, 2020
Leo was a good man. Linda & family, I am so very sorry for your loss.
Juanita Garey Melling
