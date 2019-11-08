FELTON - Leon F. Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center.
Leon was born in Felton, the son of the late James and Ethel (Seward) Carlisle. Leon was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for Carpenter Motor Freight until they closed, at the Dover AFB driving a K-Loader, at Yellow Freight and he also drove a dump truck for George and Lynch. He was a member of the Adams-Simpler-Ware V.F.W. Post 6009 and the National Rifle Association. Leon owned racehorses and was an avid horse racing fan. He also enjoyed watching both horse racing and car racing on television.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Carlisle, as well as several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Doris; his son, Leon P. Carlisle and his wife Valerie; one granddaughter, Kristen Mullaney (Tim); two great granddaughters, Rylan and McKenna; and two brothers, Ernest Carlisle (Dot) and Harold Carlisle (Diane).
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington.
Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 8, 2019