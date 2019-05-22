Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona "Linda" Barrett. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Calling hours 10:00 AM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Leona "Linda" Barrett went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019.

Ms. Barrett was a proud graduate of Smyrna High School and worked for Proctor & Gamble for over 30 years until retiring in 2004. Her latest job was in customer service for Kohl's.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daisy Mae and Harvey Barrett Sr.; her fiancé', Paul Paglusch; and brother, Harvey Barrett, Jr.

Leona is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Barrett and her fiancé', William Abbott Jr.; two wonderful grandchildren, Meeyah Barrett and Sylus Stoken all of Dover; three sisters, Brenda and Mike Henry of Smyrna, Christine and William Mosley of Dover and Joann and Ernest Jordan also of Dover; her brothers, Floyd (Lucille) Heath of Dover and Harry Barrett of Woodside.

She will be missed by her two best friends, Marcia Rider and Julia (Bobby) Stevens; a host of stepsisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Funeral Service Friday, May 24, 2019, 12 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment following at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

