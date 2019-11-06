GREENWOOD - Leona I. Bradley passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 29, 2019.
Leona was born in Pennsylvania on Nov. 27, 1942 to the late James A. and Anna (Tarris) Boone. Leona dedicated many years of work at Conagra Chicken Plant and most recently worked for Shell's Child Care Center. Leona loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, watching Hallmark movies, spending free time at the casino and McDonald's Sweet Tea.
She is survived by her children, Jefferey W. Melvin and wife Anna Melvin, Lisa M. Kellam and Richard C. Booth; siblings, Jim Boone, Darlene Dill and the late Anna Smith; 8 grandchildren, Kristen Booth, Brie Booth, Taura Melvin, Whitney Kellam, Jordan Booth, Mikayla Melvin, Justin Melvin and Garrett Kellam; and four great-grandchildren, Chanel Lake, Addilynn Algier, Kielynn Melvin and Canaan Williams.
A Memorial service will he held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., Bennie Smith Funeral Home of 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE 19904.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford. Family and friends are welcome to gather at Marvel Farms following the Memorial service at 4244 Whiteleysburg Rd., Harrington DE 19952.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 6, 2019