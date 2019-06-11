Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard James Morris. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral service 1:00 PM 1145 E. Lebanon Rd (Rt 10) View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Leonard James Morris, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Mr. Morris was born in Clayton on March 26, 1946 to the late Leonard John Morris and Sallie Elizabeth Bytheway Morris.

He had a contracting business called D&L drywall, which he did off and on for over 30 years. He then worked for Southern States, working with fertilizers. Mr. Morris spent 35 years as a warehouse employee for PPG in Cheswold. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Mr. Morris enjoyed camping, tournaments with his bowling league, watching Colts football and cheering on his favorite NASCAR driver, Richard Petty.

Mr. Morris is survived by his wife of 47 years, Fannie Mae Lee-Morris; three sons, Leonard James Morris Jr., of Brandenburg, Ky., Lenny Morris, of Wilmington and John E. Morris, of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Thomas R. Morris, of Felton; six grandchildren, Ashlea, Katelyn, Allie, Kevin, Daniel, and Madison; and great-granddaughter, Caroline.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1145 E. Lebanon Rd (Rt 10). Friends may call Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Interment will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to the Central Mennonite Church, 220 W. Denney's Rd., Dover, DE 19904.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Leonard James Morris, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.Mr. Morris was born in Clayton on March 26, 1946 to the late Leonard John Morris and Sallie Elizabeth Bytheway Morris.He had a contracting business called D&L drywall, which he did off and on for over 30 years. He then worked for Southern States, working with fertilizers. Mr. Morris spent 35 years as a warehouse employee for PPG in Cheswold. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.Mr. Morris enjoyed camping, tournaments with his bowling league, watching Colts football and cheering on his favorite NASCAR driver, Richard Petty.Mr. Morris is survived by his wife of 47 years, Fannie Mae Lee-Morris; three sons, Leonard James Morris Jr., of Brandenburg, Ky., Lenny Morris, of Wilmington and John E. Morris, of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Thomas R. Morris, of Felton; six grandchildren, Ashlea, Katelyn, Allie, Kevin, Daniel, and Madison; and great-granddaughter, Caroline.Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1145 E. Lebanon Rd (Rt 10). Friends may call Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Interment will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover.In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to the Central Mennonite Church, 220 W. Denney's Rd., Dover, DE 19904.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close