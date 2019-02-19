FREDERICA - Leroy A. Timblin passed away peacefully at the Delaware Hospice Center surrounded by his loving grandchildren on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Mr. Timblin was born in Bradford, Pa. to the late Levi and Ethel (Farley) Timblin. In addition to serving in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Timblin also worked as a civil service employee at the Dover Air Force Base for 32 years.

He was a member of Calvary UM Church, life member of the S. Bowers Station #57, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, as well as being a past Master Mason, twice, of Temple Lodge No. 9.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Timblin; sister, Betty Andrews; step-children, Jeff Linville and Allen Dawley.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Duvall) Timblin; step-children, Steve Linville, Vonda Reese, and Mindy McElhattan; ex-wife, Doris Timblin; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



