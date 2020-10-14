1/1
Leroy Clayville Jr.
Leroy Clayville, Jr., 66
GREENWOOD - Leroy Clayville, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on March 31, 1954 in Milford to the late Leroy Clayville, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Curtiss.
He attended Milford School District and graduated from James H. Groves High School.
Leroy worked many jobs and was a great family man. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers. He also enjoyed watching wresting.
Leroy was an animal lover with three dogs at home that he loved very much, Sweet Pea, Missy and Sam. To all who knew him he was a fun loving and compassionate man who remained steadfast in his beliefs, including being pro cannabis.
In addition to his parents; Leroy was preceded by his late fiance', Ruth Hicks of Harrington; and his son, Daniel Hicks of Vermont.
He is survived by his fiance', Katherine Hopkins of Greenwood; his brother, Leslie Clayville; his sisters, Shirley Dickson and Patricia Lare; his children, Delta Smith of Lincoln, Sheila Brooks of New Castle, Charles Hicks of Harrington, and William Hicks of Felton; his grandchildren Veronica Davis-Hicks of Harrington, Dylan Hicks of Greenwood, Bree Barlow of Dagsboro, Brad Hill of Harrington, Randi Harte-Hicks of Milford; among many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N.W. Front St., Milford on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 5 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 4 p.m. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kent County SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934 or online https://www.fsac-spca.org/
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Berry - Short Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
