Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Oliver French. View Sign Service Information Framptom Funeral Home, P.A. 216 North Main Street Federalsburg , MD 21632 (410)-754-8888 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Framptom Funeral Home, P.A. 216 North Main Street Federalsburg , MD 21632 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Framptom Funeral Home, P.A. 216 North Main Street Federalsburg , MD 21632 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Greenwood - Leroy Oliver French passed away at P.R.M.C. in Salisbury, Md. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Born in Wilmington on Sept. 8, 1951, he was the son of the late Albert M. and Jeanette Schuler French. Leroy began working at an early age, and soon found his calling in the carpentry field. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era. Following his release from active duty, he worked for Nanticoke Homes in Greenwood for more than 25 years. He went in business for himself independently building homes in the Delaware area. He then took a position as an Independent contractor building homes for Beracah Homes in Greenwood in 2006 where he remained until he was forced into retirement due to health issues in 2016.

Leroy was a member of Faith Fellowship Church where he was a past Deacon. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandson and family. He also loved to work on special projects in his home workshop. He enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart and One American News.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, former Bonnie Lou Wood, whom he married on June 28, 1969; one daughter, Missy Toft of Greenwood; three grandchildren, David W. Wroten, Jr. and girlfriend Jessica of Seaford, Sierra Short and husband Robert of Laurel, and Nelson Toft, Jr. of Greenwood; one great-grandson, Waylon Oliver Short; a son-in-law, D. Wayne Wroten, Sr. of Seaford; two brothers, Eddie French of Delmar, Albert French (Mary) of Greenwood; and one sister, Linda Steele. He is also survived by his long-time friend and companion, "Trucker". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Wroten; a brother, Phil Schuler; and a sister, Cathy Steele.

Funeral services will be held at Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N. Main St., Federalsburg, Md. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 12 p.m. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be in Bloomery Cemetery. There will be a time of fellowship following the interment at the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Co. A covered dish or dessert would be appreciated.

To share memories with the family, please visit





Greenwood - Leroy Oliver French passed away at P.R.M.C. in Salisbury, Md. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.Born in Wilmington on Sept. 8, 1951, he was the son of the late Albert M. and Jeanette Schuler French. Leroy began working at an early age, and soon found his calling in the carpentry field. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era. Following his release from active duty, he worked for Nanticoke Homes in Greenwood for more than 25 years. He went in business for himself independently building homes in the Delaware area. He then took a position as an Independent contractor building homes for Beracah Homes in Greenwood in 2006 where he remained until he was forced into retirement due to health issues in 2016.Leroy was a member of Faith Fellowship Church where he was a past Deacon. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandson and family. He also loved to work on special projects in his home workshop. He enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart and One American News.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, former Bonnie Lou Wood, whom he married on June 28, 1969; one daughter, Missy Toft of Greenwood; three grandchildren, David W. Wroten, Jr. and girlfriend Jessica of Seaford, Sierra Short and husband Robert of Laurel, and Nelson Toft, Jr. of Greenwood; one great-grandson, Waylon Oliver Short; a son-in-law, D. Wayne Wroten, Sr. of Seaford; two brothers, Eddie French of Delmar, Albert French (Mary) of Greenwood; and one sister, Linda Steele. He is also survived by his long-time friend and companion, "Trucker". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Wroten; a brother, Phil Schuler; and a sister, Cathy Steele.Funeral services will be held at Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N. Main St., Federalsburg, Md. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 12 p.m. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be in Bloomery Cemetery. There will be a time of fellowship following the interment at the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Co. A covered dish or dessert would be appreciated.To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close