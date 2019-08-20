|
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Union United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Union United Methodist Church
Interment
Following Services
BRIDGEVILLE - LeRoy Thomas Tull passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born in Greenwood on Jan. 5, 1926, son of the late William N. and Myrtle J. (Williamson) Tull.
Mr. Tull was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. His love of country continued throughout his life as a founding member of Greenwood VFW Post 7478. He made his career at the DuPont Company as a supervisor, retiring after 35 dedicated years. Mr. Tull was an amazing business man. He was instrumental in the Don-Lee Margin Company, Tullies Diner, Olympic Sporting Goods, Tulls Carriage House, and was a licensed realtor and a gentleman farmer. Mr. Tull enjoyed antiques, collectibles, traveling, golf, and volunteering. He was a member of the Lions Club, Union United Methodist Church, and the VFW. Mr. Tull loved his country and his community, which was evidenced by his honorable way of life and his example of kindness and generosity. Above all, he cherished time spent with family and friends. Mr. Tull was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tull was preceded in death by his son, Ronald G. Tull; his grandson, Jason G. Tull; and his brother, William M. Tull.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Marian E. (Breeding) Tull of Bridgeville; his sons, Daryl L. Tull (Barbara) of Seaford, Jeffrey R. Tull (Pamela) of Bridgeville, and Richard L. Tull (Janice) of Dover; his grandchildren, Scott A. Tull (Lisa) of Greenwood, Natalie B. Tull of Bridgeville, Wendy B. Parker (Anthony) of Fuquay Varina, N.C., and Brandon R. Tull of Seaford; his five step-grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; his brother, Donald H. Tull of Greenwood; his daughter-in-law, MaryLou Tull of Cary, N.C.; and his several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Union United Methodist Church, 2 North Laws Street, Bridgeville, where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the services at Bridgeville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mr. Tull's memory to the Bridgeville Lions Club, PO Box 414, Bridgeville, DE 19933, or Union United Methodist Church, 2 N. Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE 19933.
Please visit Mr. Tull's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 20, 2019
