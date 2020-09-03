Pastor Leslie Freeman

Beloved Pastor Leslie Freeman peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday September 29, 2020. A long time resident of Lincoln, Del., he was born in Bayford Virginia on July 9, 1929.

He moved to Delaware and became a well-respected businessman. He founded and pastored Landmark Baptist Tabernacle located in Milton in 1967.

His departure home leaves behind his wife, Marva Freeman, their children, grandchildren, and a host of people he has pastored and mentored for over 70 years.

Viewing: Thursday 9/3/20; 6-7 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home (274 Rehoboth Blvd. Milford, Del.). Funeral service: Friday 9/4/20; 11 a.m. at Landmark Baptist Tabernacle (Rt. 16 Milton, Del).







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store