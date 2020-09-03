1/1
Pastor Leslie Freeman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Leslie Freeman
Beloved Pastor Leslie Freeman peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday September 29, 2020. A long time resident of Lincoln, Del., he was born in Bayford Virginia on July 9, 1929.
He moved to Delaware and became a well-respected businessman. He founded and pastored Landmark Baptist Tabernacle located in Milton in 1967.
His departure home leaves behind his wife, Marva Freeman, their children, grandchildren, and a host of people he has pastored and mentored for over 70 years.
Viewing: Thursday 9/3/20; 6-7 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home (274 Rehoboth Blvd. Milford, Del.). Funeral service: Friday 9/4/20; 11 a.m. at Landmark Baptist Tabernacle (Rt. 16 Milton, Del).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Landmark Baptist Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved