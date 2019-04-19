HARBESON - Lester A. Lynch passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes. He was born on May 9, 1942 in Berlin, Md., son of the late Atwood C. and Myrtle M. Ennis Lynch. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lynch was predeceased by his daughter, Jamie Miller.
Mr. Lynch retired several years ago after a 33-year career as a trouble serviceman for Delmarva Power and Light. He was a Navy Veteran and member of American Legion Post 28.
An avid surf-fisherman, he would often be seen carrying his pole out for a day of enjoyment. His many past-times also included the enjoyment of boating, hunting, gardening, watching nature and the many inhabitants that reside therein, as well as taking care of his many animals at home.
He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 33 years, Faith Lynch; a daughter, Lori Ragone (Bob); two granddaughters, Serenity Davidson and Erica Ragone; one grandson, James Ragone (Sarah); his sister, Connie Hickman (Russell); and a brother, Bruce Lynch (Georgeanne); five great-grandchildren: Lily, Hailey, Harley, James Jr., Cody; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy Haas, Susan Miller (Paul), Keith Haas (Lisa), Mark Haas (Donna), and Debbie Haas. He also is survived by two friends that were considered family: Francis Brittingham and Danielle Brittingham.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may call beginning at noon. Burial with military honors will follow the services at Henlopen Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware Lung Association, 1021 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington, DE 19801.
