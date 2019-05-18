Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letitia Deusa "Tish" Aurillo. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Torbert Funeral Chapel 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10) Dover , DE View Map Service 11:00 AM Torbert Funeral Chapel 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10) Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Letitia "Tish" Deusa Aurillo passed away at home on Thursday following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Deusa; her sisters, Joy Deusa and Margaret "Peggy" Nearhos Deusa; and her brother, Edward Deusa. She is surived by her father, Alexander Deusa; her fiance, Claud "Reds" Whitsett; her daughters, Desiree Aurillo and Audrey Daigle; her stepdaughter, Megan (Summer) Seiger; her brothers, Mike Deusa, Alex Deusa, and Ken (Darlene) Deusa; her sister, Joyce (Mitch) Deusa Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, who loved her very much. She is also survived by her faithful canine companions, Rosie and Teddy.

Tish was an angel of mercy. Her compassion and kindness for others knew no bounds. She was especially fond of animals and spent countless hours ministering to and caring for furry and feathery friends. Tish was a humble woman who chose not to praise herself, but she took immense pride in the accomplishments of her two daughters. Tish's unwavering devotion to her family is her legacy; she never failed to show love. Her warm hugs and welcoming smiles will be terribly missed.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Greensboro Cemetery, Greensboro, Md.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests financial donations to assist with end of life expenses at this difficult time, payable to Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904.

