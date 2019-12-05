Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeVita May (Bobbitt) Maier. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Viewing 9:00 AM St. Jude the Apostle Church 152 Tulip Drive Lewes , MD View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Jude the Apostle Church Send Flowers Obituary



LeVita was a dedicated wife, mother and daughter. She had been a member of Holy Redeemer Church in College Park where she served on the parish council. She was also active on the City Council of College Park. In 1987 she and her husband Stanley retired to Georgetown. They enjoyed retirement traveling to Disney World and Branson several times and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Stanley H. Maier, and her brother, Percy (Buddy) J. Bobbitt.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Deborah) Maier of Mt. Airey, Md., Jeff Maier of Berwyn Heights, Md., Mark Maier of Adelphi, Md., and LeVita (Dwight) Bragdon of Laurel; siblings, Elaine Bobbitt, Joan Holden, Carrolle Lunceford, Richard 'Dickey' Bobbitt; 8 grandchildren, Michael Damon, Sean Damon, Stephen Maier, Katie Miss, Caroline

The viewing will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., to be immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in LeVita's memory to the can be mailed to: National Processing Center, , PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, DE.



GEORGETOWN - LeVita May (Bobbitt) Maier passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She was born on in Canton, Ohio to the late Percevil Jackson and Mary Louise (May) Bobbitt.LeVita was a dedicated wife, mother and daughter. She had been a member of Holy Redeemer Church in College Park where she served on the parish council. She was also active on the City Council of College Park. In 1987 she and her husband Stanley retired to Georgetown. They enjoyed retirement traveling to Disney World and Branson several times and spending time with family and friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Stanley H. Maier, and her brother, Percy (Buddy) J. Bobbitt.She is survived by her children, Gary (Deborah) Maier of Mt. Airey, Md., Jeff Maier of Berwyn Heights, Md., Mark Maier of Adelphi, Md., and LeVita (Dwight) Bragdon of Laurel; siblings, Elaine Bobbitt, Joan Holden, Carrolle Lunceford, Richard 'Dickey' Bobbitt; 8 grandchildren, Michael Damon, Sean Damon, Stephen Maier, Katie Miss, Caroline Smith , Kyle Bragdon, Elizabeth Bragdon, and Christopher Maier; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.The viewing will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., to be immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions in LeVita's memory to the can be mailed to: National Processing Center, , PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, DE. Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.