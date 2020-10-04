Lilli Flock Houdek, 85
Lilli passed away at her home on October 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after fighting a long and hard battle with first kidney cancer then pancreatic cancer which led to type one diabetes and finally dementia..
She was the proud daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Flock of Frankfurt Germany. In 1944,her parents and her younger brother were bombed out of their apartment and lived on the street. The German government sent all the younger children to the country by train to be picked up by families at each stop. Lilli was picked up by a loving family who had a small farm. She worked hard but she was well cared for. She said that the hardest part of her life was not knowing if her parents and brother were dead or alive until the end of the war. In 2005 she returned for a visit to the same house and the same family she stayed with. They recognized her right away and she them, they had a great reunion.
She met and married her husband Carl Houdek in 1955 in Frankfurt Germany. She followed her husband for twenty years on various military assignments and managed to have three children along the way. She often said that her greatest accomplishment was raising three teenagers mostly by herself while her husband was continually flying back and forth to Vietnam for five years.
Lilli had a degree in cosmetology from Frankfurt and worked in many salons ultimately working her way up to manager and then opening her own salon across from DAFB with her best friend Myrtle. Lilli loved to fish in the Delaware Bay and crab in the Chesapeake Bay. If someone would miss a crab while running a trout line everyone on the boat would shout {Mom would have got that}. Lilli loved to line dance and bowl, she had a 155 average on her bowling team. She loved to shop, play at the casinos and she could make the poorest flower arrangement look beautiful. She also had a great flare for interior decorating. Lilli loved to cook and was considered a gourmet cook in both German and American cuisine. Her German potato salad and German plum cake were a must at all of the family parties and holidays. She was always fashion conscious and dressed to the T regardless of what ever event she was attending.
She loved being a member of the German American Club of Dover and had a great many friends within the club. She loved to dress in her German Alpine dress along with her oldest Daughter Vera, they were the official greeters at the door for all of the Octoberfest dances held at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover for many years.
Lilli is survived by her husband, Carl, they were married for 65 years. Lilli also leaves behind her younger brother, Hans and his wife Marianne; her niece Beate and her husband Fredie who still reside in Offenbach Germany. Lilli is survived by her oldest daughter, Vera and her husband John Bryant; her son, Michael and his wife Wanda and her youngest daughter Pamela and her husband Gary Paris of Canterbury. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Lilli to Millennium Hospice who provided compassionate care throughout her battle with dementia. Their address is 1017 Mattlind Way, Milford DE 19963.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where a walk thru viewing will be held from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.; adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of mask wearing and 50 people at a time. The Service will be live streamed. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
