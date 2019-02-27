Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lillian "Maggie" C. (Rineer) McCall passed away peacefully Feb. 24, 2019, she was 99 years young.

Mrs. McCall was born in Wilmington, Delaware on Feb. 4, 1920, the 8th child born to her late parents, Florence L. and Grover C. Rineer.

Maggie worked in housekeeping at the Christiana Hospital Delaware Division until her retirement in 1985.

Maggie loved music and was a musical wonder herself, spending her time at Bluegrass Festivals around the area, and usually with a grandchild or two in tow. In her later years, Maggie could be found strumming her electric guitar to her favorite tunes and playing her harmonica too.

Mrs. McCall was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley R. McCall; her daughters, Lorena J. McCall and Ethel M. Taylor; grandsons, Monty C. Remain, Ralph C. McCall Jr. and Dwayne McCall.

She is survived by two sons, Stanley "Billy" R. McCall (Suzanne) and Ralph C. McCall (Tina); six daughters, Patricia A. Neal, Charlotte J. Muth, Doris S. Betts (Ronald), Katherine E. Dobies, Sharon A. Riley, and Marsha L. McCall (Neal); and two adopted daughters, Eileen Pulling and Sarah Moody.

She also leaves 22 grandchildren, and a beautiful host of great and great-great grandchildren. Finally, her furry buddy "Duke" will miss her greatly.

Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 pm Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 N. DuPont Hwy., New Castle. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the cemetery.





2220 N. DuPont Highway

New Castle , DE 19720

