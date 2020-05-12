DOVER - It is with saddened hearts that the family of Lillian C. Swain announces her passing at the age of 93 following a brief non-covid related illness.
Lillian was retired from the State of Delaware, after 20 years with the Department of Public Instruction as an administrative secretary. She was a member of Orchard Church in Magnolia, the Round Table Club Wyoming-Camden and the Delaware Retired School Personnel Assn.
Lillian was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Joseph E. Swain, Jr.; her parents, James Taylor Case & Lydia C. Darling Case; a stepmother, Sarah Ingram Case; and her brother James T. Case, Jr.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Diane Swain Vreeland; son, Joseph Edward Swain, III (Debbie); and her brother, Donald Case; granddaughters, Allison M. Surguy (deceased), Jessica Marker (Doug) and Beth Jachimek (James); great grandchildren, Alexis, Bradley, Willow and Spencer, as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A private burial will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Camden. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for contributions to the scholarship program sponsored by the Round Table Club Wyoming-Camden, c/o Pat Shufelt, Treasurer, P.O. Box 185, Camden, DE 19934.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 12, 2020.