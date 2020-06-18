Lillian Jabo
FREDERICA - Lillian Jabo passed away at Delaware Hospice in Milford on June 7, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE 19904 at 11:00 a.m. with a walk through viewing two hours prior to the service. Burial will be at Barratt's Chapel in Frederica, DE.
Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
