FREDERICA - Lillian Jabo passed away at Delaware Hospice in Milford on June 7, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover, DE 19904 at 11:00 a.m. with a walk through viewing two hours prior to the service. Burial will be at Barratt's Chapel in Frederica, DE.
Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 18, 2020.