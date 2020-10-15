1/1
Lillian Janet (Wilkerson) Joseph
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Janet
(Wilkerson) Joseph
LEWES - Lillian Janet (Wilkerson) Joseph, originally from Milford, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Cadia Renaissance in Millsboro, where she had been a resident for over 2 years.
Janet, as she was known by her family and friends, was born June 12, 1946 in Lincoln. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillian Wilkerson.
Janet worked mostly for VNA and Christiana Care as a Home Health Aide before retiring in 2004. She then continued to do private duty in home care for several different families before her health forced her to retire completely.
In her spare time, she enjoyed doing ceramics, playing cards, sewing projects, being outside working with flowers, and she loved to cook and bake especially for big family dinners. She also loved her family and friends and spending as much time with them as possible. She will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded by her son, Michael R. Joseph in 2009; and brother, Walter Wayne Wilkerson in 2019.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Bobbie Joseph of Lewes; grandchildren, Brianna Joseph and Brice Joseph, both of Lewes, and John Michael Joseph of Lincoln; her brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Donna Wilkerson of Greenwood; her cousin, who was more like a sister, Thelma Butler of Bridgeville; several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton at 1 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Burial will be at Henlopen Memorial Park. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
01:00 PM
Short Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved