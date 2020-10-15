Lillian Janet
(Wilkerson) Joseph
LEWES - Lillian Janet (Wilkerson) Joseph, originally from Milford, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Cadia Renaissance in Millsboro, where she had been a resident for over 2 years.
Janet, as she was known by her family and friends, was born June 12, 1946 in Lincoln. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillian Wilkerson.
Janet worked mostly for VNA and Christiana Care as a Home Health Aide before retiring in 2004. She then continued to do private duty in home care for several different families before her health forced her to retire completely.
In her spare time, she enjoyed doing ceramics, playing cards, sewing projects, being outside working with flowers, and she loved to cook and bake especially for big family dinners. She also loved her family and friends and spending as much time with them as possible. She will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded by her son, Michael R. Joseph in 2009; and brother, Walter Wayne Wilkerson in 2019.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Bobbie Joseph of Lewes; grandchildren, Brianna Joseph and Brice Joseph, both of Lewes, and John Michael Joseph of Lincoln; her brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Donna Wilkerson of Greenwood; her cousin, who was more like a sister, Thelma Butler of Bridgeville; several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton at 1 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Burial will be at Henlopen Memorial Park. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
