SEAFORD - Lillie Dell Thomas departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence. Born in Greenville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Rev. Jasper Perkins and Mary Blunt Perkins. Her husband, Milton Thomas, Sr., also preceded her in death.
Mrs. Thomas was a member of Mt. Calvary A.M.E. Church in Concord, Del. She was a former member of Order of the Eastern Star, Queen of Sheba Chapter.
She will be lovingly remembered by: four sons, Jasper (Cora) Thomas, Cassell (Phyllis) Thomas, William (Sylvia) Thomas, and Northen Thomas, Sr.; four daughters, Lillie (Kermick) Trammell, Barbara Ann Carter, Madelene Thomas (Donnie Jones), and Gloria (Richard) West; a sister, Mary Perkins-Williams; a daughter-in-law, Alice Thomas; 25 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, in-laws, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Edward "Eddie" Thomas and Milton Thomas, Jr.; a brother, Arthur Earl Daniels; and three sisters, Ella Louise Kennard, Mattie Jane Perkins-Edwards, and Helen DuPont.
Mrs. Thomas will lie in repose on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary A.M.E. Church, 25206 School Road, Seaford, Del. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. in Salisbury, MD. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 19, 2019