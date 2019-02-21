Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lily Koff. View Sign

DOVER - Mrs. Lily Koff passed away Tuesday night, Feb. 5, 2019.

She was born Feb. 24, 1925, Central Falls Rhode Island, one of five daughters of the late Thomas and Lily Colbridge.

Lily grew up in Connecticut and moved to Dover in 1991. While she lived in Connecticut she worked and retired from Borden Candy Company.

Lily was preceded in death by her husband, John Koff Sr.; daughter, LilyRose Gaucher; and grandson, Eugene Gaucher.

Lily is survived by her son and daughter in-law, John and Pauline Koff Jr.; grandchildren, Kenny, Wendy, John, Jennifer, Tanya, Laura; and 12 great grandchildren.

Lily loved to go camping, traveling, crocheting, reading, volunteering at the blood bank and being around her family and friends. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Dover Delaware and belonged to the Christian Women of Delaware.

Lily (Grammy) brought so much love, memories and joy in our lives and to those who were around her. She will always be in our hearts until we meet again. We LOVE you forever.





Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 21, 2019

