GREENWOOD - Lina Lahman passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Karl and Anna Fricke.
Lina was a determined, strong willed German lady who came to America in her teens, bringing her values and traditions with her. Lina spent her life taking care of her family and home which she loved. She was a wonderful cook and would can the vegetables the kids picked out of the gardens. She loved visiting with her grandchildren. Lina enjoyed working on puzzle books, knitting and crocheting.
Lina was a member of the Harrington and Frederica Senior Centers.
In addition to her parents, Lina was preceded in death by her husband, Lennon Lahman; grandsons, Thomas "TJ" Sullivan, Jr. and Christopher Clark; sister, Dora Harmon.
Lina is survived by her sons, John Sullivan (Maria), Thomas Sullivan (Dana), William Sullivan (Theresa), and Lennon Lahman Jr. (Florence); and daughters, Anna Marie Sullivan and Patricia Lahman; grandchildren, Joshua Sullivan (currently deployed), Joseph Sullivan, Erin Sullivan, William Sullivan, Jr., Samantha McComb, Annie Clark, Inez Clark, Bridgett Ripper, Brittany Ripper, and Michael Urbana; 13 great grandchildren.
Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will be private at the Veterans Cemetery, Millsboro. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.