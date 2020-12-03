1/1
Linda A. (Unruh) Riddagh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda A. (Unruh)
Riddagh , 71
SMYRNA - Linda A. (Unruh) Riddagh passed away at Cadia Healthcare Capital on November 29, 2020.
Linda was born on Jan. 24, 1949, in Dover, Del. to Carl and Ruth Unruh of Odessa, Del. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1967, she worked at Leeds Travelwear in Clayton, Del. After starting a family Linda made her career with the State of Delaware, Department of Correction and after 30 years of service, she retired as the Controller for the Dept of Correction.
She was a past President and life member of the Odessa Ladies Auxiliary to the Odessa Fire Co. Linda attended Friendship UMC and was a member of the Blackbird Community Center. She was an avid reader, enjoyed caring for her iris gardens, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Riddagh; grandson, Nicholas Riddagh; brother, Carl "Reed" Unruh, Jr.; and a sister, Martha E Unruh-Wilfong.
Linda is survived by her son, Philip Riddagh; grandson, Skyler Riddagh; brother, R. Victor David; sisters, Carlene U. Foraker, Karen U. Lepkowski, Cindy U. Williams; many nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Amy L. LaBerge.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or Friendship UMC, 962 Taylor's Bridge Rd, Townsend, DE 19734.
For online condolences please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved