Linda A. (Unruh)
Riddagh , 71
SMYRNA - Linda A. (Unruh) Riddagh passed away at Cadia Healthcare Capital on November 29, 2020.
Linda was born on Jan. 24, 1949, in Dover, Del. to Carl and Ruth Unruh of Odessa, Del. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1967, she worked at Leeds Travelwear in Clayton, Del. After starting a family Linda made her career with the State of Delaware, Department of Correction and after 30 years of service, she retired as the Controller for the Dept of Correction.
She was a past President and life member of the Odessa Ladies Auxiliary to the Odessa Fire Co. Linda attended Friendship UMC and was a member of the Blackbird Community Center. She was an avid reader, enjoyed caring for her iris gardens, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Riddagh; grandson, Nicholas Riddagh; brother, Carl "Reed" Unruh, Jr.; and a sister, Martha E Unruh-Wilfong.
Linda is survived by her son, Philip Riddagh; grandson, Skyler Riddagh; brother, R. Victor David; sisters, Carlene U. Foraker, Karen U. Lepkowski, Cindy U. Williams; many nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Amy L. LaBerge.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or Friendship UMC, 962 Taylor's Bridge Rd, Townsend, DE 19734.
