Linda A. (Unruh) Riddagh
1949 - 2020
Linda A. (Unruh)
Riddagh , 71
SMYRNA - Linda A. (Unruh) Riddagh passed away at Cadia Healthcare Capital on November 29, 2020.
Linda was born on Jan. 24, 1949, in Dover, Del. to Carl and Ruth Unruh of Odessa, Del. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1967, she worked at Leeds Travelwear in Clayton, Del. After starting a family Linda made her career with the State of Delaware, Department of Correction and after 30 years of service, she retired as the Controller for the Dept of Correction.
She was a past President and life member of the Odessa Ladies Auxiliary to the Odessa Fire Co. Linda attended Friendship UMC and was a member of the Blackbird Community Center. She was an avid reader, enjoyed caring for her iris gardens, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Riddagh; grandson, Nicholas Riddagh; brother, Carl "Reed" Unruh, Jr.; and a sister, Martha E Unruh-Wilfong.
Linda is survived by her son, Philip Riddagh; grandson, Skyler Riddagh; brother, R. Victor David; sisters, Carlene U. Foraker, Karen U. Lepkowski, Cindy U. Williams; many nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Amy L. LaBerge.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or Friendship UMC, 962 Taylor's Bridge Rd, Townsend, DE 19734.
For online condolences please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com



Published in Delaware State News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
December 3, 2020
Karen and family, I am saddened to learn if Linda's passing. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Passwater
Friend
December 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss Aunt Cindy, Karen, Carlene, and Victor and family. She was a nice lady and will be missed dearly. You all are in my prayers and thoughts. Sincerely Carol Dixon-Wylie, James Wylie, Marc Dixon.
Carol Dixon
Family
December 2, 2020
Dear Cindy, Karen, Carlene, Victor, and Family: I am so sorry for your Loss. Linda was such a Nice Lady. Remembering her growing up in Odessa, she was always so delightful to see and speak to when seen around town. I hope that Linda's memories help ease the heartfelt pain at this most difficult time. I will have Linda and her Family in my thoughts and prayers. Thank You for your Service to the Odessa Fire Company, Linda. RIP and God Bless!
Donald L. Biddle
Friend
December 1, 2020
She was a great lady!
And a great Mom!
Joe Collison
Neighbor
