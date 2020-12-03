Dear Cindy, Karen, Carlene, Victor, and Family: I am so sorry for your Loss. Linda was such a Nice Lady. Remembering her growing up in Odessa, she was always so delightful to see and speak to when seen around town. I hope that Linda's memories help ease the heartfelt pain at this most difficult time. I will have Linda and her Family in my thoughts and prayers. Thank You for your Service to the Odessa Fire Company, Linda. RIP and God Bless!

Donald L. Biddle

Friend