HARRINGTON â€" Linda Baugher left this life to be in heaven by the side of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday June 28, 2020. Born in Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Eston and Ruth Hutto.
Linda lived with her husband Charles for the last 28 years. Over the years, she battled many health complications which ultimately took her from this life to be with Jesus. Linda will be deeply missed by her husband, family, and toy poodle Sammie.
Lindaâ€™s life can be best described as a loving, caring wife, mother and grandmother who always loved to visit and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed taking long weekends camping with Charlie and Sammie until her illness prevented her from doing so.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Northrup and Maudia Hanna.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, 7 months, Charles W. Baugher, Jr; sons, Wayne Grantham (Becky) and Mike Grantham (special friend Sandy), Charles Baugher III (special friend Jen); daughter, Crystal Gieryna (Geremy); four grandchildren, Amber and Alex Grantham, Tyler Thompson, and Gavin Gieryna; two great grandchildren, Lexi and Landon Grantham; sister, Carolyn Floyd; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, on July 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date in Douglas, Ga. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.
Linda lived with her husband Charles for the last 28 years. Over the years, she battled many health complications which ultimately took her from this life to be with Jesus. Linda will be deeply missed by her husband, family, and toy poodle Sammie.
Lindaâ€™s life can be best described as a loving, caring wife, mother and grandmother who always loved to visit and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed taking long weekends camping with Charlie and Sammie until her illness prevented her from doing so.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Northrup and Maudia Hanna.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, 7 months, Charles W. Baugher, Jr; sons, Wayne Grantham (Becky) and Mike Grantham (special friend Sandy), Charles Baugher III (special friend Jen); daughter, Crystal Gieryna (Geremy); four grandchildren, Amber and Alex Grantham, Tyler Thompson, and Gavin Gieryna; two great grandchildren, Lexi and Landon Grantham; sister, Carolyn Floyd; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, on July 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date in Douglas, Ga. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 1, 2020.