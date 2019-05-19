Linda Chrislip Merrifield passed away May 16, 2019. She passed away at Christina Care Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents Edmond & Marjorie Holt Chrislip. Sisters Martha Barnes, Sandra White. Brothers Edmond and Robert Chrislip.
Linda is survived by her husband Carl with 57.5 years of marriage. Their son Carl, III and wife Becky. Her precious grandchildren Jessica and Elizabeth Merrifield of Willingboro, N.J. Danica and William Chrislip and father William Stewart Chrislip. Robert and Debbie Chrislip of Bear, Del. Also her last Brother Bill Chrislip of boise, Idaho. Lots of nephews and nieces on Chrislip and Merrifield families.
Linda was very proud of her flower garden of which she had at least one different flower that would bloom each month of the year. Her two biggest joys were her grandchildren and flowers. Linda also enjoyed helping children. Over their marriage she usually had children living with them. The last time was three young boys that was with us for four months. Never a dull moment!
Her last wishes that services would be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children Hospital or Salvation Army in your name. These were Linda and Carl favorite charities.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 19, 2019