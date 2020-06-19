The spirit of Ms. Linda Cloud returned to the heavens early the morning of June 9, 2020.Ms. Linda was a kind, giving soul who left an imprint on every person who had an opportunity to know her. She was called "mom" by many. Linda Susan Green was born on August 26, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to Margaret Moorer and Robert Green. She moved to Dover in 1975 and spent the next 44 years creating a community of friends and co-workers who she treated like family. She will be missed by her life partner, Kenneth Hall; daughter and son-in-law, Kiona Cloud and David Fisher; grandson, Benu Edwards; sister and brother in-law, Anita and Nolan Nurse; nephews, Kyle and Terrance; brother, Joseph Merriweather; aunt, Annie Edwards and uncle, "Bird" Moorer; as well as, a community of life-long friends, extended family and dear co-workers.(302)526-4662