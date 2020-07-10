1/1
Linda Gale Kates Barlow
Linda Gale Kates
Barlow, 66
ELLENDALE - Linda Gale Kates Barlow passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Bayhealth-Sussex Campus. Linda was born in Milford, to Linwood and Doris Kates.
She grew up in Harrington, graduating from Lake Forest High School in 1971, and from Delaware Technical & Community College in 1973.
Linda worked as a LPN for 43 years at Kent General Hospital and then several nursing homes, including Harrison House of Georgetown, always working the night shift. Linda was extremely compassionate and caring, and will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Though Linda never had biological children, she was a cat mom and loved all her cats very much. Some of her favorite activities included being at the beach, sitting outside with her hummingbirds, shopping trips with her family, and spending time with her husband, Herbie.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Williamson Kates; her sister, Faye Kates Moore; and her brother, Roger William Kates.
Linda is survived by her husband of 40 years, Herbert Barlow of Ellendale; her father, Linwood T. Kates of Harrington; her sisters, Connie Kates Thompson (Edward) of Felton, and Ruth Kates Peterman (Gary) of Greenwood; and many nephews and nieces that she loved very much.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
