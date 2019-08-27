Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jean Rhodes. View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - Linda Jean Rhodes passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Harrison House in Georgetown.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Milford. She was born on March 18, 1957 at Milford Memorial Hospital. She was a 1975 graduate of Milford High School.

Linda and her late husband, Roy, owned and operated Aertech Hydraulic Repair in Milford for many years serving the Eastern Shore.

Linda was a kind, loving and compassionate person. Her kindness and compassion was felt by many, especially the love she had for her family, her horses, her fur babies and compete strangers. Linda had an adventurous soul, always enjoying a challenging fixer-upper project, a ride on a spirited new horse or taking apart and repairing something broken.

Linda's sense of humor and beautiful smile were contagious. She also enjoyed being outdoors, especially spending time on the water; fishing and boating, playing bingo, and just lifting the spirits of everyone she met.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; and step-father, Ralph Henderlong.

She is survived by her loving mother and best friend, Shirley A. (Graham) Henderlong; a sister, Sharon Weldon of Milford; step-brother, Brad Henderlong; two step-sisters, Carol Jeanotilla and Janet Short; one uncle, Kenny Graham and wife Gee of Seaford; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends and her beloved fur baby, Casper.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Milford Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's name can be made to: Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 22918 DuPont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947 or Courageous Hearts Equine Learning Center, 8848 September Way, Lincoln, DE 19960.





