Service Information

Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford , DE 19963
(302)-422-8091

Calling hours

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford , DE 19963

Memorial service

1:00 PM

Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford , DE 19963

Obituary

HOUSTON - Linda Kay Byington passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 surrounded by her friends and family.

Linda drove a school bus for 32 years, driving for Woodbridge for 23 years and formerly with New Castle. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Loyal Order of the Moose #1728 in Seaford. Linda was a simple woman, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed karaoke, DJing, and visiting Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband James 'Big Jim' Edward Byington; her father Jimmie Whisman; brother-in-law, Curtis Byington; mother-in-law Ola Mae Byington; and niece Brittany Byington.

She is survived by her five children: Dawn Byington Lord, her husband Butch, and their two children, Mitchell Lord and Steven Lord; Crystal Chambers, her husband Jack, and their five children, Autumn Byington, Elisha Chambers, Katelyn Chambers, Lilly Byington, and Jack 'JJ' Chambers; Wanda Byington; Rebecca Watkins, her husband Robert, and their five children Kaylin Byington, Makayla Kelley, Mandy Watkins, Sonya Watkins, and Bridget Watkins; and Jack Baull III. Her mother, Dorothy Whisman; siblings, Kathy (Jim) Watson, Judy (Danny) Quattlebaum, Amy (Brian) Baull, and Jerry (fiancé Pat) Whisman; sister for life, Elaine (Bernie) Wooleyhand; her great-grandchildren, Danielle Slade, Deangelo Watkins-Burdette, and Blake Deshields; as her extended family.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 11 am. Burial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations in Linda's memory can be made to: Gift of Life, ATTN: Anna Mudd, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.





