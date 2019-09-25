HARRINGTON - Linda L. Johnson passed away at home, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late, Harvey and Myrtle Greene.
Linda served her country proudly in the United States Army for 4 years as a crypt analyst. She worked as a medical transcriptionist and enjoyed her job very much.
Linda was an outgoing person who was very active and loved to exercise. She enjoyed attending an exercise class at Hearthstone Manor. She enjoyed spending her free time at the beach, enjoyed the water, hiking the Delaware State Parks, reading, and loved animals, especially her cats. She faithfully attended Prospect United Methodist Church, where she was very active with the women's group.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Dwayne Johnson; daughter, Rachel K. Johnson (Henrique Morgado); sisters: Anita Phelps, Patricia Souva, Phyllis Hartman, Dorian Thomas, Elizabeth Meier, and Leah Maiura; several nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Carl Johnson (Carol); mother-in-law, Delores Theriault; and countless friends.
Services will take place at the Prospect United Methodist Church, 5183 Vernon Rd, Harrington, DE on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 AM.
The family requests donations to be made in Linda's honor to the ASPCA in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 25, 2019