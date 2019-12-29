FELTON - Linda L. Russell passed away at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford on Tuesday, 12/24/2019 surrounded by those she loved. She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Marjorie Foraker.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 39 years, John Russell; and daughter, Jessica Marie Russell.
Services were held privately.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 29, 2019