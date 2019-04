ELLENDALE - Linda Lee Collison passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Milford Center.She was born Feb. 26, 1949 to the late Harley and Ethel Clifton Rogers.Linda was a member of Oakley Church. She enjoyed doing all kinds of puzzle books, and watching television.Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie; and her sister, Betty.Linda is survived by cousins; Shirley Willey who cared for her; and extended family.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Oakley Church outside of Ellendale. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service.Interment will be private.Arrangements by Fleischauer Funeral Home, Greenwood.