ELLENDALE - Linda Lee Collison passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Milford Center.
She was born Feb. 26, 1949 to the late Harley and Ethel Clifton Rogers.
Linda was a member of Oakley Church. She enjoyed doing all kinds of puzzle books, and watching television.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie; and her sister, Betty.
Linda is survived by cousins; Shirley Willey who cared for her; and extended family.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Oakley Church outside of Ellendale. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Fleischauer Funeral Home, Greenwood.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 23, 2019