Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Louise Yossick. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hickory Ridge Community Church 12237 Sussex Highway Greenwood , DE View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Hickory Ridge Community Church 12237 Sussex Highway Greenwood , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - Linda L. Yossick passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa.

She was born on April 19, 1949 in Mullins, W.Va the daughter of the late Patrick Bishop and Alice Lester Bishop.

She was married to William "Bill" Yossick, Sr. and they made their home in Milford. In addition to raising her family, she enjoyed working with her hands. She loved to create yard ornaments and was always busy engineering her crafts and was a very talented mechanic. Many times you would find her working about on her lawn mower, or displaying her creations. She also loved to sing and perform karaoke with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Yossick, Sr., of Milford; four children, William Yossick, Jr. (Darlene Freeman) of Milford, Tina Baynard of Greenwood, Christopher Yossick (Graciela) of Wiesbaden, Germany, and Robin Luther (Jym) of Olivebridge, N.Y.; ten grandchildren, Billy, Kegan, T.J., Cody, Gabriel, Nicholas, Alyssa, Angelina, Trinity and Isabella; one great grandchild, Alex; three brothers, Patrick Bishop of Bassett, Va., Jessie Bishop and Bill Bishop both of Eva, W.Va.; and two sisters, Elisha Pusey (Guy) of Greenwood and Kathy Lester of Greenwood, whom Linda was the main caregiver for over 30 years and shared a special relationship.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen Sheldon and Joyce Rodriguez; and one brother, McArthur Bishop.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hickory Ridge Community Church, 12237 Sussex Highway, Greenwood with Pastor William Summers officiating. Interment will follow at St. Johnstown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel, Greenwood. Share memories with the family at





Milford - Linda L. Yossick passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa.She was born on April 19, 1949 in Mullins, W.Va the daughter of the late Patrick Bishop and Alice Lester Bishop.She was married to William "Bill" Yossick, Sr. and they made their home in Milford. In addition to raising her family, she enjoyed working with her hands. She loved to create yard ornaments and was always busy engineering her crafts and was a very talented mechanic. Many times you would find her working about on her lawn mower, or displaying her creations. She also loved to sing and perform karaoke with her family and friends.She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Yossick, Sr., of Milford; four children, William Yossick, Jr. (Darlene Freeman) of Milford, Tina Baynard of Greenwood, Christopher Yossick (Graciela) of Wiesbaden, Germany, and Robin Luther (Jym) of Olivebridge, N.Y.; ten grandchildren, Billy, Kegan, T.J., Cody, Gabriel, Nicholas, Alyssa, Angelina, Trinity and Isabella; one great grandchild, Alex; three brothers, Patrick Bishop of Bassett, Va., Jessie Bishop and Bill Bishop both of Eva, W.Va.; and two sisters, Elisha Pusey (Guy) of Greenwood and Kathy Lester of Greenwood, whom Linda was the main caregiver for over 30 years and shared a special relationship.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen Sheldon and Joyce Rodriguez; and one brother, McArthur Bishop.Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hickory Ridge Community Church, 12237 Sussex Highway, Greenwood with Pastor William Summers officiating. Interment will follow at St. Johnstown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church.Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel, Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close