FREDERICA - Linda M. Glanden passed away on March 31, 2019 at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Margaret Speary; and daughter, Mary Stapleford.
She is survived by husband, Bruce R. Glanden; daughter, Angela Gilbert; sisters-in-law, Lois Foraker and Sherry Turner; three grandchildren, Angel Speary, Shane and Bill Bill Stapleford.
Services will be private.
To help defray funeral expenses, contributions may be made to: Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford DE 19963.
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 9, 2019