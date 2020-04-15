Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda M. Greene. View Sign Service Information Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium 202 South Laws Street Bridgeville , DE 19933 (302)-337-8594 Send Flowers Obituary

LAUREL - Linda M. Greene passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her residence in Laurel. She was born on Feb. 6, 1951 in Milford, daughter of the late Frank and Loreta (Passwaters) Williams Jr.

Mrs. Greene worked as a CNA for 20 years with the Manor House in Seaford, before retiring in 1996. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Elvis Presley, chat rooms and online slots were also some of her favorite pastimes. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family and her precious puppies. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Greene is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Eugene A. Greene of Laurel; her son, Adrian Molock and his wife Terry of Greenwood; her granddaughters, Lakalla Molock of Bridgeville, Alicia Molock of Greenwood and Alyssa Molock of Greenwood; her great-granddaughters, Reina Cooper of Bridgeville and Serenity Cooper of Bridgeville; her sister, Bonita Delgado of Middletown; her niece, Amy Dolbow of Middletown; her great-nephews, Trevor Dolbow of Middletown, Colby Dolbow of Middletown and Drew Dolbow of Middletown; and her nephew-in-law, William (Bill) Dolbow.

A private service will be held at St. Matthews First Baptist Church, 32129 Wolfe Street, Laurel, DE 19956. Interment will be private and immediately follow at St. Matthews First Baptist Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville.

Please visit Mrs. Greene's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at





LAUREL - Linda M. Greene passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her residence in Laurel. She was born on Feb. 6, 1951 in Milford, daughter of the late Frank and Loreta (Passwaters) Williams Jr.Mrs. Greene worked as a CNA for 20 years with the Manor House in Seaford, before retiring in 1996. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Elvis Presley, chat rooms and online slots were also some of her favorite pastimes. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family and her precious puppies. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Mrs. Greene is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Eugene A. Greene of Laurel; her son, Adrian Molock and his wife Terry of Greenwood; her granddaughters, Lakalla Molock of Bridgeville, Alicia Molock of Greenwood and Alyssa Molock of Greenwood; her great-granddaughters, Reina Cooper of Bridgeville and Serenity Cooper of Bridgeville; her sister, Bonita Delgado of Middletown; her niece, Amy Dolbow of Middletown; her great-nephews, Trevor Dolbow of Middletown, Colby Dolbow of Middletown and Drew Dolbow of Middletown; and her nephew-in-law, William (Bill) Dolbow.A private service will be held at St. Matthews First Baptist Church, 32129 Wolfe Street, Laurel, DE 19956. Interment will be private and immediately follow at St. Matthews First Baptist Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville.Please visit Mrs. Greene's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close