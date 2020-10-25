Linda Mae Eckeard, 61
HARTLY - Linda Mae Eckeard passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Linda was born in Wilmington, Delaware on March 28, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norris and Frances Sparks; her siblings, Calvin Sparks, Priscilla Lawrence.
She loved to sing karaoke and dance. Linda loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed being in the kitchen cooking for family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Eckeard Jr.; her sons, Mason Denny II of Sandtown, Delaware, Calvin Sparks of Hartly, Delaware, Robert Eckeard of Hartly, Delaware; her daughter, Ashley Lynn Eckeard of Hartly, Delaware; her brothers, LeRoy Sparks, Norris C. Sparks II; her sister, Vanesa Baker; her five grandchildren, Clarisse Denny, Evalyn Denny, Mason Denny III, Lillian Denny, Gabriella Jones; many nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland. Services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Templeville Cemetery in Templeville, Maryland.
