DELMAR, Md. - Linda Mae Perry died at home, Saturday March 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mae Perry.
Linda worked as a Beautician for many years until failing health forced her to stop work.
Survivors include two sons, Herman 'Rick' and Tammi Ward, Jr. and Theodore ' Teddy' and Miki Perry III both of Delmar, Md.; one daughter, Deborah and John 'Bill' West; two brothers, David Kunde of Millsboro and Daniel Kunde of Greenwood; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 11475 Commercial Lane-C, Laurel, DE 19956 on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 2 p.m.
ARR: MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 11475 Commercial Lane-C, Laurel, DE 19956, 302-947-1144 and 302-745-8406.
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services - Lewes
11475 Commercial Lane Unit -C
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 734-8100
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 3, 2019