Linda Pelke Fenwick of Rock Hall, Md. and Cudjoe Key, Fla. died April 10, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Chestertown, Md.

Born May 20, 1952 in Trenton, N.J., Linda was the daughter of the late William and Mary Pelke. Her family moved to a farm just outside Sudlersville, Md. where she was raised. Linda graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in 1970 and then went on to get her degree in chemistry from Washington College where she graduated in 1974. She went to work for Lamotte Chemical as a chemist from 1974-1979. Linda married Harry Fenwick in 1979 and the two moved to western Maryland where she continued her work as a chemist for Whittaker Bioproducts in Walkersville, Md., and eventually retired after 18 years. In 1998 she and her husband moved south to enjoy the warmth and beauty of the Florida Keys. She lived in Florida until more recently moving to Rock Hall, Md. on a permanent basis due to declining health and to be nearer to her sisters. Linda was an active volunteer at St. Peter Catholic Church in Big Pine Key, Fla. where she was very involved in the church's stained glass program, creating many stained glass ornaments and decorative pieces including the windows of the chapel. She was also a member of the Big Pine Key Botanical Society and the Key West Orchid Society. She enjoyed snorkeling, fishing and lobstering in the warm waters of the Keys, creating and selling stained glass, gardening and cooking.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Harry J. Fenwick of Cudjoe Key, Fla.; two sisters, Corinne Ida Maiocco (Tom) of West Chester, Pa., Billie Pelke Carroll (John) of Millington, Md.; one niece, Mary Carroll-Mason (Nick) of Baltimore, Md.; one nephew, John "Tom" Carroll of Galena, Md.; and several great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, Md. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320 Radnor, PA 19087. Online condolences can be sent to the family at





370 Cypress St

Millington , MD 21651

