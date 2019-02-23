BRIDGEVILLE - Lisa Ann Dickson passed away peacefully at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
She was born in Chester, Pa. and after moving to Delaware, graduated from Del-Tech with a 4.0 GPA in the Medical Assistant program.
Mrs. Dickson loved scrapbooking, planting flowers, and her cats. Her greatest joy was her family, whom she always put before herself. She especially loved spending time with her grandkids and receiving Christmas ornaments from family to decorate her tree. She always looked out for other people and offered support.
She was preceded in death by her uncles, John and Frank Smagala; and brothers, William Krauss, Christopher Krauss, and Bob Krauss, Jr.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Tracy Dickson; sons, Josh (his wife Lori) Dickson and Tyler (his wife Crysta) Dickson; mother, Eileen Krauss; father, Robert Paul Krauss, Sr.; and grandchildren, Ellie Dickson, Kylie Dickson, and Mason Dickson.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, with a Funeral Mass immediately following at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes, 532 E. Stein Hwy., Seaford, DE 19973. Burial services will be private.
