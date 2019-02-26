Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lisa Ann Malago passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Dover. She was born June 30, 1964 in Passaic, N.J. the daughter of predeceased Charles Hendrie and Elaine (Pierson) Hendrie.

Lisa attended Lake Forest High School and led a full happy life. She adored her three spoiled dogs and could not turn away an animal needing rescue. She was an active member of the JUNE JAM staff and loved helping anyone she was able to. She enjoyed needlework and passed on many treasured pieces to be enjoyed for years to come by those who received them. She enjoyed music, gardening and spending time with her great nieces and nephews and family fun days.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Malago; and daughter, Tarah Lynn Malago; a sister, Lynn Fowler and her husband Toby Fowler all of Dover; along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who will miss her funny antics.

A gathering in her remembrance will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso where friends may call at 10 a.m. A service will be held at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation

